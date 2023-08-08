Warriors’ Klay Thompson regrets 4-rings taunt to Devin Booker: ‘Not really proud of that one’

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson has done his fair share of trash-talking during his 11-year career, but there is one instance he regrets.

Early on during the 2022-23 season, Thompson earned the first ejection of his career in a game against the Phoenix Suns after exchanging words with three-time All-Star Devin Booker.

At one point, Thompson held up four fingers for the number of championships he and the Warriors have won.

Looking back, Thompson wishes he would have gone about the exchange differently.

"I was in my feelings though. Book was busting my a-- that day. I was not where I needed to be. Stuff doesn’t age well and that didn’t age well for me. I don’t need to be flexing four rings, bro. Everybody know that. That’s on Wikipedia," Thompson said on "Podcast P with Paul George."

"My game wasn’t where it was at, and we all get insecure at times. I’m man enough to admit that. We all have our moments of weakness. So, I’m not really proud of that one."

Thompson struggled before being ejected from the game against Phoenix, shooting 1-8 from the field and missing all five attempts from the three-point line.

Booker had 34 points in a 134-105 win over Golden State .

"Because I see Devin Booker and I should be like, man, I should be proud of this young man," Thompson continued. "The work he’s put in. He survived a tough regime in Phoenix where everyone getting traded, he’s playing for a new coach every year, but now he’s a franchise player because he just kept working. So, I admire the guys who have work ethic like that, you know?"

Phoenix and Golden State wound up having disappointing seasons, with both teams losing in the second round of the NBA Playoffs .

The quick exits from the playoffs led to both teams making changes in the offseason.