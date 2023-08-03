Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Timberwolves
Rudy Gobert likens first-ever 3-pointer to another provocative first

Gobert has never made a three in NBA game

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is a three-time Defensive Player of the Year in the NBA, a three-time All-Star and a presence around the rim.

But Gobert accomplished a first this week, adding a new wrinkle to his game.

Rudy Gobert plays for Team France

France's Rudy Gobert passes the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Preparation match between France and Tunisia in Pau, southwestern France, on July 31, 2023. (GAIZKA IROZ/AFP via Getty Images)

Gobert knocked down the first three-pointer of his career on Wednesday while playing for the French national team in a matchup against Montenegro. 

During his 10-year NBA career, Gobert has attempted just 14 three-pointers, missing every single one of them. 

After the game, Gobert reacted to his first three-point bucket.

A picture of the French national team

France's team poses before the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Preparation match between France and Tunisia in Pau, southwestern France, on July 31, 2023. (GAIZKA IROZ/AFP via Getty Images)

"Tonight, I feel like I lost my virginity," Gobert said via translation of the official X account (formerly Twitter) of the French men’s and women’s basketball teams.

Gobert is coming off his first season with the Timberwolves after being traded from the Utah Jazz in July 2022.

He averaged 13.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.4 blocks during the 2022-2023 NBA season, helping Minnesota to the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

Rudy Gobert warms up for the Timberwolves

Rudy Gobert of the Minnesota Timberwolves warms up before Game 2 of the first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets on April 19, 2023, at Ball Arena in Denver. (Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images)

Minnesota lost in five games to the Denver Nuggets, the eventual NBA champions, in the first round of the playoffs.

The Timberwolves earned the eighth seed after beating the Oklahoma City Thunder in the NBA’s play-in tournament, but not before Gobert was suspended for the play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers to determine the seventh seed.

Gobert was suspended after punching teammate Kyle Anderson in the chest during Minnesota’s final regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans.

