Warriors' Draymond Green appears to step on chest of Kings' Domantas Sabonis, riles up crowd before ejection

The Kings would win the game and go up 2-0 in the series

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was ejected from Monday night’s Game 2 against the Sacramento Kings after he appeared to stomp on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in the fourth quarter.

Sabonis was trying to go for the offensive rebound on a missed shot when he hit the floor near Green’s feet. Sabonis appeared to grab Green’s right leg as the forward was trying to move up the floor. Green attempted to break free as he was walking over Sabonis.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, argues with referee Gediminas Petraitis in the first half during Game 2 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 17, 2023. 

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, argues with referee Gediminas Petraitis in the first half during Game 2 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 17, 2023.  (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Green then looked down to see what Sabonis was doing. As Green gathered himself, he used his right foot to step on the chest of Sabonis. The Kings player was writhing in pain as the referees tried to break up the scrum, Sabonis was writing in pain.

Green went back to the bench as officials reviewed the play. He was then seen jawing with Kings fans with at least one man giving Green the double birds. 

Officials gave Green a Flagrant II foul which meant he would be ejected from the game. Sabonis was assessed a Flagrant I foul. Sabonis said he had no animosity toward Green after the game.

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after an official's call in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 17, 2023. 

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after an official's call in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 17, 2023.  (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) congratulates guard Davion Mitchell (15) in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Golden State Warriors in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 17, 2023. 

Sacramento Kings forward Domantas Sabonis (10) congratulates guard Davion Mitchell (15) in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Golden State Warriors in Sacramento, Calif., Monday, April 17, 2023.  (AP Photo/Randall Benton)

Green had eight points, five assists and four rebounds in 31 minutes. It’s unclear whether further discipline would be assessed to either player as the series went on.

Sacramento would win the game 114-106 and go up 2-0 in the first-round series.

