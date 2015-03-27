Wade returns to Heat lineup

Heat guard Dwyane Wade is in the starting lineup for Miami's game Friday night against the Charlotte Bobcats.

Wade has been battling a deeply bruised right thigh for nearly a week. He did not play in Miami's 90-85 loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday, then was able to do some on-court work Thursday and joined the Heat for their shootaround practice Friday morning.

Wade says he went through a strenuous workout, then pronounced himself fit to play later in the day.

Wade is the NBA's No. 3 scorer this season at 25.7 points per game. Miami enters Friday tied with Boston for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says Wade's status will be evaluated again shortly before game time.

