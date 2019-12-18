Von Miller expresses desire to remain with Denver Broncos: 'I'm tied here'

Denver Broncos star Von Miller made clear Tuesday he has no plans to leave the team.

Miller raised eyebrows after Sunday’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, expressing his frustration with the way the team has been playing and his desire to win now since he’s in the middle of his prime years. He attempted to clarify his comments, according to 9News.

“I didn’t mean for it to be like that,” Miller said of his comments over the weekend. “I’m tied here. There’s nowhere else for me to go.”

Miller said he was at a “loss for words” after losing to the Chiefs and failing to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Denver has not appeared in a playoff game since winning the Super Bowl in 2016.

The linebacker has two more seasons left on his contract and could find himself playing for a new team come 2022 despite his feeling that he is tied to the organization.

Miller was one of the Broncos’ Pro Bowl selections. The veteran has seven sacks and 40 combined tackles in 13 games this season, clearly showing that he is still one of the top defenders in the league.

Miller and the Broncos have a chance to salvage their 2019 season with games against the Detroit Lions and Oakland Raiders coming up.