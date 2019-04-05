Virginia men's basketball star Kyle Guy told wedding registry was rules violation -- but NCAA may not be to blame

Virginia Cavaliers star men’s basketball player Kyle Guy said Thursday the NCAA told him the online registry for his upcoming wedding is a rules violation.

While most basketball lovers will be watching Guy's No. 1-seeded Cavaliers take on No. 5 Auburn in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night, Guy says the powers that be are busy making sure no one gifts him a new toaster oven to welcome him to the world of married bliss.

“Yeah, that was crazy to me that that’s illegal because that’s what a registry’s for,” Guy said, according to The Washington Post, while speaking to reporters at U.S. Bank Stadium. “Yeah, NCAA said it was illegal, so I’m not going to argue with it right now. I’m going to try to win a national championship, and we’ll open that book.”

But if Guy was confused by the reasoning behind the NCAA edict, NCAA President Mark Emmert further muddied the waters by claiming no one from his organization issued such a ban.

“Nobody in the NCAA said anything of the sort,” Emmert said. “We don’t know what the source of that information was.”

While the NCAA is typically the "bad guy" in stories about ridiculous regulations, in this case, a very cautious administrator at Guy's own school turned out to be behind his registry's benching.

Guy’s wedding registry seemed to have caught the attention of Virginia's associate director of compliance after the website Busted Coverage posted a link to it, hoping Cavaliers fans would contribute something nice to Guy and fiancée Alexa Jenkins, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.

But soon after the post ran, Joe Kinsey, who runs Busted Coverage, said he received a letter from the compliance officer, which was shared with The Washington Post, accusing Kinsey of “jeopardizing” Guy’s eligibility and telling him to take the registry article down.

“The University is requesting that you immediately remove the wedding registry link," the letter stated. "The receipt of items from the registry could constitute an impermissible extra benefit. By posting these items, you are jeopardizing the student-athlete’s eligibility for competition."

Kinsey said he initially thought the letter was a joke, but eventually he agreed to take down the post.

“It was a joke. I thought it was funny,” Kinsey told the newspaper. “He’s getting married, and here’s his registry. But I didn’t want Kyle to get in trouble."