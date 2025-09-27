Expand / Collapse search
Virginia Cavaliers

Virginia fans rush field after Cavaliers upset Florida State in double OT

Chandler Morris scored the go-ahead touchdown in double overtime

Ryan Gaydos
Virginia Cavaliers fans had a reason to celebrate on Friday night.

Cavaliers quarterback Chandler Morris scored on a 4-yard run in the second overtime to stun No. 8 Florida State, 46-38. It’s their first home victory over a top 10 team since Virginia defeated the Seminoles in 2005. 

Fans in Virginia storm the field

Virginia Fans take the field after overtime win over Florida State of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 26 2025, in Charlottesville, Virginia. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

The fans at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville were waiting for their moment. As soon as Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos misfired on a final-second heave into the end zone, the Cavaliers’ faithful immediately rushed onto the field.

Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell said he believed his players were unharmed

"I’m not sure of any issues," Norvell said. "We got everybody in the locker room."

Virginia head coach Tony Elliott lamented being unable to speak to Norvell after the game.

"I hope that nobody got injured," Elliott said. "You don't want to see that. I hate that I didn't get a chance to go shake coach Norvell's hand, because I've got a tremendous amount of respect for him and what he's done with that program."

Chandler Morris celebrates

Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris (4) celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 26 2025, in Charlottesville, Virginia. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

While no players appeared to be hurt, The Associated Press reported some witnesses saw one fan being taken off the field on a stretcher and a dozen others being attended to by stadium personnel.

Virginia can expect a fine for the field storming. The ACC instituted a new policy that fines schools for field and basketball court stormings. The first offense results in a $50,000. A second violation is $100,000 and a third offense or more over a two-year rolling period will be a $200,000 fine.

Morris was 26-of-35 with 229 passing yards, two touchdown passes and three interceptions. Running back J’Mari Taylor ran for 99 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

Xavier Brown and Andre Greene Jr

Virginia running back Xavier Brown (20) Virginia wide receiver Andre Greene Jr. (2) celebrate after a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Sept. 26 2025, in Charlottesville, Virginia. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

Florida State’s Castellanos was 18-of-32 with 254 passing yards, a touchdown pass and two interceptions. He also added a touchdown on the ground.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

