Retired NBA star Vince Carter had nearly $100K stolen from home in scary incident, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Retired NBA star Vince Carter had nearly $100,000 in cash stolen from his Atlanta home in a weekend burglary, police said in a report released Wednesday.

More than $16,000 and two guns was recovered later outside his home in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood, according to authorities. Carter told police the recovered money was just a small portion of $1000,000 in cash he kept in a bag in a closet, the report said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The scary incident at Carter’s home occurred at 11:50 p.m. ET on Sunday night with his wife and two sons at home.

Sondi Carter, the former NBA player’s wife, was in bed with her two sons when she heard loud noises. The three hid in a closet, and she called 911, then texted her neighborhood patrol, according to the report. The neighborhood patrol officer was the first to arrive on the scene and saw a man fleeing in a black SUV but was unable to catch him, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

NBA DRAFT 2022: EX-SCOUT REVEALS WHO HE THINKS IS THE BEST PROSPECT, COMPARES HIM TO JA MORANT

Police said a front window on the main house was smashed and officers found "a large amount of $100 bills spilled on the ground" and a gold Desert Eagle pistol and a black Glock 26 pistol with an extended magazine outside, police said. The Desert Eagle belonged to Carter, but investigators believed the Glock was a suspect’s weapon, the report said.

Sondi Carter said that while she was in the closet, she could hear someone rummaging through different rooms, and police later said several rooms were in disarray.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

A suspect or suspects were not named as of yet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carter played for the Atlanta Hawks in the latter stages of his career. He starred for the Toronto Raptors and New Jersey Nets early in his career. He now is an analyst for ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.