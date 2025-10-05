Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Minnesota Vikings

Vikings use trick play to score touchdown vs Browns in London

Carson Wentz was the starting quarterback for the Vikings

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Why Vikings should not be patient with J.J. McCarthy's development | The Herd Video

Why Vikings should not be patient with J.J. McCarthy's development | The Herd

Colin Cowherd explains why the Minnesota Vikings should not be patient with J.J. McCarthy's development and future. The QB will be out 2-4 weeks with a high ankle sprain.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers used his arm instead of his leg to get the team on the board in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in London.

Akers was lined up in the shotgun formation with 2:37 left in the first quarter. He rolled to his right looking like he was going to run the ball. He stopped and found tight end Josh Oliver wide open streaking across the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Josh Oliver celebrates

Minnesota Vikings tight end Josh Oliver (84) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.  (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

The running back was able to sail the ball over to him for one of the easiest touchdowns the Vikings are going to score throughout the season. It was six points for Minnesota and the extra point tied the game at seven apiece.

Cleveland led the game 10-7 at halftime.

NFL HOLDS MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR VICTIMS OF YOM KIPPUR TERROR ATTACK IN ENGLAND

Quinshon Judkins runs down the field

Cleveland Browns Quinshon Judkins races to the end zone to score a touchdown that was called back during the first half of the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025.  (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

The Vikings entered the game 2-2 on the year, but dealing with an injury at the quarterback position. Carson Wentz was in the game at quarterback for J.J. McCarthy. It’s the third game that McCarthy has missed.

Wentz suffered a shoulder issue late in the second quarter and went into the locker room early.

Dillon Gabriel stiff arms competition

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) scrambles during the first half of the NFL game between Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Browns came into the game at 1-3 and looking to get back into the win column. Cleveland named Dillon Gabriel the starter for the game, benching veteran Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco. Shedeur Sanders remained No. 3 on the depth chart.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue