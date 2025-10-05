Vikings use trick play to score touchdown vs Browns in London

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Vikings running back Cam Akers used his arm instead of his leg to get the team on the board in the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in London.

Akers was lined up in the shotgun formation with 2:37 left in the first quarter. He rolled to his right looking like he was going to run the ball. He stopped and found tight end Josh Oliver wide open streaking across the field.

The running back was able to sail the ball over to him for one of the easiest touchdowns the Vikings are going to score throughout the season. It was six points for Minnesota and the extra point tied the game at seven apiece.

Cleveland led the game 10-7 at halftime.

The Vikings entered the game 2-2 on the year, but dealing with an injury at the quarterback position. Carson Wentz was in the game at quarterback for J.J. McCarthy. It’s the third game that McCarthy has missed.

Wentz suffered a shoulder issue late in the second quarter and went into the locker room early.

The Browns came into the game at 1-3 and looking to get back into the win column. Cleveland named Dillon Gabriel the starter for the game, benching veteran Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco. Shedeur Sanders remained No. 3 on the depth chart.