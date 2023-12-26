Vikings' TJ Hockenson has career-year cut short after devastating knee injury

The Minnesota Vikings got hit with a case of insult to injury — or in this scenario, injury to insult.

Minnesota’s playoff hopes took a hit over the weekend with their 30-24 loss to the Detroit Lions, who clinched their first NFC North title since 1993.

But during the game, tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered a knee injury and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the game — now we know why.

The Vikings announced Tuesday that Hockenson had suffered a torn ACL and MCL on a tackle.

In the beginning of the third quarter, Hockenson caught a ball over the middle, and Kirby Joseph hit him low. Hockenson quickly stood up but limped off the field, and was ruled out shortly after.

Hockenson had already set career-highs with 960 receiving yards on 95 receptions.

Earlier this year, he inked an extension worth $68.5 million. His $42.5 million was the most ever guaranteed to a tight end.

Not only does the injury further dampen the Vikings’ hopes for playing football in mid-January, but it also has implications on next season, considering it could be a year-long recovery. Week 1 next year would be less than nine months since the injury.

Hockenson was well on his way to becoming just the ninth right end in NFL history with 100+ catches in a season.

Hockenson also leads the Vikings in receptions and receiving yards, party due to Justin Jefferson missing ample time with a hamstring injury. But Hockenson still filled in quite nicely, all but ensuring Minnesota’s trade for him was worth it.

The Vikings sent a 2023 second- and 2024 third-rounder in order to get Hockenson. Detroit’s end of the deal as worked out just fine though, as Sam LaPorta has put up one of the best seasons for a rookie tight end ever.

The Vikings are the eighth seed in the NFC with their 7-8 record. They face the Green Bay Packers and Lions to wrap up their season, and losing either of those games certainly means bad news.

