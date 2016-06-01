Vikings sign DT Bruce Gaston, waive injured DE B.J. DuBose

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive tackle Bruce Gaston and waived defensive end B.J. DuBose with an injured designation.

Gaston went undrafted in 2014 out of Purdue and has since had stints in camps of five NFL teams. He appeared in 11 regular-season games with Chicago and two with Green Bay in 2015.

DuBose was a sixth-round draft pick by the Vikings last year from Louisville, spending the entire season on the practice squad. He hurt his knee at practice last week, according to multiple reports.

The waived/injured designation is for a player with less than four years in the league, allowing other clubs the opportunity to claim him before he can be placed on injured reserve for the season.

