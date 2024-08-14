Vikings rookie JJ McCarthy out for 2024 NFL season following meniscus surgery

Minnesota Vikings first-round pick J.J. McCarthy will miss the entirety of his rookie season after undergoing surgery to repair a torn right meniscus.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the surgery was successful. However, doctors found a "repair was necessary which will end J.J.’s 2024 season."

So, instead of just a trim during the procedure, McCarthy needed a full repair that will require extensive rehab to get back on the field.

McCarthy, the 10th overall pick back in April following a national championship campaign with the Michigan Wolverines, sat out of Monday’s practice with the Vikings with what was initially called knee soreness. But further tests revealed something the team did not want to see.

McCarthy was expected to be in a full quarterback battle with veteran Sam Darnold, though Darnold had been running more with the first-team offense than McCarthy early in training camp.

Darnold is now a shoo-in to start Week 1 against the New York Giants following the McCarthy news.

When news came that McCarthy needed surgery for his torn meniscus, he posted on X an optimistic message for Vikings fans.

"Love you Viking nation. I’ll be back in no time. Amor fati," he posted.

McCarthy was coming off a solid start to his rookie season after throwing for 188 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in his first preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders. He went 11-for-17 passing in the contest.

While Darnold was atop the depth chart for O’Connell’s squad, his draft stock rose earlier this year as he helped lead the Wolverines to a national title under Jim Harbaugh, who is now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Since becoming a full-time starter at Michigan, McCarthy enjoyed throwing 44 touchdowns and nine interceptions with 5,710 total passing yards on a 68.5% completion rate in 29 games. Michigan went 15-0 last season on their way to the title as well.

McCarthy was hoping to hit the ground running in the NFL after finishing his collegiate career on a high note, but his true debut will have to wait until 2025.

For now, he will need to focus on his rehab while continuing to learn the Vikings’ system with Darnold leading the way under center.

