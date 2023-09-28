Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings

Vikings' Justin Jefferson 'tired' of outside noise amid winless start: 'We have a lot more games to go'

Jefferson is off to a historic start to 2023, but Minnesota remains winless

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson knows his team has a long way to go if they want to have a shot at making the playoffs this year, as they are winless through the first three weeks of the season.

However, he wants the trade rumors to stop.

Justin Jefferson vs Chargers

Justin Jefferson, #18 of the Minnesota Vikings, looks on after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Jefferson is leading the NFL with a record 458 receiving yards in the first three weeks. Despite the high-octane offense, Minnesota cannot find the win column.

"At the end of the day it's not going to be perfect every time," he told reporters Thursday, via ESPN. "There's things that you've got to go through throughout the season to really tell if you're going to be a great team or not. We're handling adversity early in the season with the turnovers and being 0-3, but there is a whole bunch of more games to go.

Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins

Justin Jefferson, #18 of the Minnesota Vikings, talks to Kirk Cousins, #8 of the Minnesota Vikings, after their 28-24 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 24, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

"I'm tired of people saying that we're looking into next season or all of the trades and stuff like that. We're focused still on this season. We have a lot more games to go and we have a lot more things to accomplish this season. We're still focused in, and we still have the same goal as we had before the season. We just need to fix a few things and I feel like we'll be back on track."

Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the league and has been playing like that since he entered the NFL. To start the season, he has recorded at least 149 receiving yards in each of the three games. He had seven catches for 149 yards and a score in Week 3's loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, now things are just going to get more difficult.

Add the chatter on social media about Kirk Cousins getting traded into the mix, and negativity begins to swirl even faster.

Justin Jefferson shakes off Carlton Davis

Justin Jefferson, #18 of the Minnesota Vikings, runs the ball against Carlton Davis III, #24 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the second quarter of a game at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 10, 2023 in Minneapolis. (Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

For now, the Vikings can focus on the task at hand – a road game against the winless Carolina Panthers. Something will have to give on Sunday afternoon on Fox.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.