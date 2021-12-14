Expand / Collapse search
Vikings' Justin Jefferson rips Odell Beckham Jr. doubters following Monday night performance: 'CLOWNS'

Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson knew that Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t the issue in Cleveland

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson knew that Odell Beckham Jr. wasn’t the issue in Cleveland.

After Beckham caught a touchdown during the Rams’ 30-23 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night, Jefferson took his thoughts to Twitter to defend the former LSU product.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the bench during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. 

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams sits on the bench during their game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on Nov. 15, 2021 in Santa Clara, California.  (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

"OBJ WAS NOT THE PROBLEM!! I hope y’all see that now…CLOWNS," Jefferson wrote.

Beckham finished with six catches for 77 receiving yards with one score.

Since joining the Rams, Beckham has 15 receptions for 204 yards with three scores in four games with the team. In six games with the Browns, Beckham had 17 catches for 232 yards with no touchdowns.

In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield, left, smiles as he talks with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland.

In this Aug. 8, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns' Baker Mayfield, left, smiles as he talks with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. during the second half of an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)

RAMS ENTER NFL'S INTENSIVE PROTOCOLS AMID COVID-19 OUTBREAK

Beckham signed a one-year deal with the Rams one month ago. Prior to his departure from Cleveland, Beckham’s father, Odell Beckham Sr., posted a video on his Instagram that showed his son dominating the opposition, but Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was unable to find him. The video, which was posted on YouTube, featured plays from Week 3 to Week 6.

Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. takes the field to warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.

Los Angeles Rams' Odell Beckham Jr. takes the field to warm up before an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

That’s what ultimately sparked the Browns to make the decision to release Beckham amid trade rumors prior to the trade deadline.

Now, Beckham has carved out a role in Los Angeles’ offense with quarterback Matthew Stafford and fellow wideout Cooper Kupp. The Rams are 9-4 and have a clear path to clinching a playoff berth in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Browns (7-6) are struggling to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture.

