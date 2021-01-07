Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'Stop saying stick to football like that’s our only purpose on this earth'

Minnesota Vikings rookie wide receiver Justin Jefferson shared his views amid the chaos at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and took on others who urged him to refrain from getting political.

"Stop saying stick to football like that’s our only purpose on this earth. We (football players) have every right to speak on whatever we feel no matter the situation," he wrote.

The first-year wide receiver whose team just missed out on the playoffs tweeted as pro-Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in hopes of stopping Congress from certifying the election results and officially awarding the presidency to Joe Biden.

Jefferson started to receive hundreds of replies to his tweet. One fan told Jefferson that fans will stop watching if players’ political viewpoints keep getting injected into sports.

Jefferson, 21, replied: "WE ARE MORE THAN JUST FOOTBALL PLAYERS. We can care less about losing fans that wasn’t really our fan in the first place."

The budding star took on other nasty replies as well.

Jefferson, 21, just wrapped up his first season of professional football. He recorded 88 catches for 1,400 yards and had seven touchdowns. He played in each of the Vikings’ 16 games but started 14 of them.

Minnesota finished the season 7-9.