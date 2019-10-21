Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings
Published

Minnesota Vikings' Adam Thielen makes sensational touchdown grab, suffers injury in end zone

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen made an incredible touchdown catch in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions on Sunday -- but it might have done Thielen more harm than good.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins rolled out to his left and launched the football downfield on the play, finding Thielen in the end zone.

Thielen reeled in the 25-yard pass and successfully kept both feet in bounds while making the grab.

The star wide receiver’s momentum, however, carried him into a wall separating photographers and fans from the field. Thielen slid and appeared to have hit his feet on the wall.

He came off the field in obvious pain and didn’t return, with the team later revealing he'd suffered a hamstring injury.

Thielen is set to undergo an MRI on Monday to see the extent of the injury. A source told Pro Football Talk the team fears his status is week-to-week. Thielen told reporters after the game he was optimistic about playing Thursday night against the Washington Redskins, according to the Pioneer Press.

“We’ll evaluate it, see where it’s at after getting an MRI, and then hopefully I’ll get ready to go,” he said. “I’m optimistic that I’ll be playing, and that’s all we can do right now.”

The touchdown grab was Thielen’s only catch in the game.

The Vikings won, 42-30, and improved their record to 5-2.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) reacts after putting weight on his right leg, as he walks off the field with a hamstring injury in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, in Detroit. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

The Lions fell to 2-3-1 with the loss.

