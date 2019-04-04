Shakur Stevenson in brawl at Miami Beach parking garage, video shows

A new video appears to show professional boxer Shakur Stevenson in the middle of a parking garage brawl in Miami Beach in June 2018.

Stevenson, 21, of Newark, N.J., who won the silver medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics, was seen in the video punching an unidentified man wearing a white shirt, said Andy Slater, a host for 640 The Hurricane, who obtained the footage. A man alongside Stevenson, who was identified as fellow boxer David Grayton, 32, was seen fighting with two unidentified women, WSVN reported.

The altercation allegedly started when Stevenson and Grayton made comments to a group of people in the car garage.

"They said the males were attempting to talk to them and make sexual innuendoes towards them. The victims told the males to stop speaking to them,” the police report stated according to WSVN.

The two men left the scene before the cops arrived, but they were found later at a hotel in South Beach, ESPN reported.

Stevenson was in Miami Beach to celebrate his 21st birthday. On July 1, 2018, he was “charged with misdemeanor battery,” Local 10.com reported. Grayton was also charged with misdemeanor battery.

The footage comes just weeks before Stevenson is slated to fight Christopher Diaz at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on April 20, Yahoo Sports reported. The boxer has an undefeated record of 10-0.