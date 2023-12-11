Vic Davalillo, 2-time World Series champion, dies after emergency surgery

Vic Davalillo, a two-time World Series champion outfielder who played for six teams over the course of his 16-year career, died after having emergency surgery due to intestinal obstruction and renal insufficiency, his daughter said Monday.

Davalillo was 84 or 87, depending on conflicting reports, according to the Associated Press.

The Pittsburgh Pirates announced Davalillo’s death on X.

"We are saddened by the loss of Vic Davalillo, a member of our 1971 World Champion team," the team said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Davalillo family."

The Venezuela native made his Major League debut in 1969 for the Cleveland Indians. He played more than five seasons with the Indians and earned his only Gold Glove Award in 1964. He was also selected to his first and only All-Star Game in 1965.

He was traded to the California Angels in the middle of the 1968 season and then the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1969 season. He was then traded to the Pirates before the 1971 season.

He won his first World Series ring that year, going 1-for-3 against the Baltimore Orioles in three plate appearances. He wouldn’t stick around Pittsburgh for too long as his contract was purchased by the Oakland Athletics in 1973. He was with the team for their World Series win that year.

Davalillo played the final four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, with his final season coming in 1980.

He finished his career with a .278 batting average, three home runs and 329 RBI.

Venezuelan Winter League team Leones de Caracas will wear a patch to honor Davalillo for the rest of their season. The team’s ballpark in Cabimas, Venezuela, was named after him in 1987. The Venezuelan Winter League MVP award was also named after him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.