Veterans Brees, Thomas feeling a familiar rhythm in Saints' high-powered offense

Drew Brees sees plenty to like about the way New Orleans' offense is shaping up, even if it's not yet reflected in the win column.

Brees says if he was only looking at statistics from New Orleans' season-opening, 37-34 overtime loss at Atlanta, but not the score, he would say the Saints had a pretty good day.

The Saints gained 472 yards last Sunday, third most of any team in the NFL.

The Saints gained 139 yards rushing on 28 carries, an average of 5 yards per rush, and scored three times on running plays.

Brees, meanwhile, completed 69 percent of his passes to seven different receivers for 333 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Pierre Thomas, who gained 89 total yards, says the offense is in a "great rhythm."

