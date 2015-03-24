Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 18, 2015

Veterans Brees, Thomas feeling a familiar rhythm in Saints' high-powered offense

By | Associated Press
  • 8e8ee377-
    Image 1 of 2

    New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) moves the ball under pressure from Atlanta Falcons defensive end Malliciah Goodman (93) during overtime of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Falcons won in overtime 37-34. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (The Associated Press)

  • f563cc16-
    Image 2 of 2

    New Orleans Saints running back Pierre Thomas (23) moves against Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Paul Worrilow (55) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2014, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (The Associated Press)

METAIRIE, La. – Drew Brees sees plenty to like about the way New Orleans' offense is shaping up, even if it's not yet reflected in the win column.

Brees says if he was only looking at statistics from New Orleans' season-opening, 37-34 overtime loss at Atlanta, but not the score, he would say the Saints had a pretty good day.

The Saints gained 472 yards last Sunday, third most of any team in the NFL.

The Saints gained 139 yards rushing on 28 carries, an average of 5 yards per rush, and scored three times on running plays.

Brees, meanwhile, completed 69 percent of his passes to seven different receivers for 333 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Pierre Thomas, who gained 89 total yards, says the offense is in a "great rhythm."

___

AP NFL website: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL