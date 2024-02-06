Vegas mayor: Athletics' stadium plan 'does not make sense,' team should 'figure out a way to stay in Oakland'

The mayor of Las Vegas is pouring freezing cold water on the Oakland Athletics moving to her city.

The A's announced last year their plans to move to southern Nevada and join the NHL's Golden Knights and NFL's Raiders (who previously played in Oakland) as professional sports team in Las Vegas, a phenomenon unheard of even a decade ago.

There have been lots of speed bumps and roadblocks to the plans – yet this may be the biggest of all.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Carolyn Goodman, the mayor of Las Vegas, said on the "Front Office Sports Today" podcast that the team's plans for a stadium "do not make sense," and the team should "figure out a way to stay in Oakland."

Goodman took to X, formerly Twitter, to state that she is "excited about the prospect of Major League Baseball in Las Vegas, and it very well may be that the Las Vegas A's will become a reality that we will welcome to our city."

However, she doubled down on her notion that the team should stay in the Bay Area for longer "to make that dream [of playing in Vegas] come true."

"Should that fail, Las Vegas has shown that it is a spectacular market for major league sports franchises," she added.

LAS VEGAS STRIP CLUB OFFERING TRAVIS KELCE, TAYLOR SWIFT $1 MILLION PRIVATE PACKAGE IF CHIEFS WIN SUPER BOWL

The A's signed a binding agreement to purchase 49 acres for a new ballpark, but had to switch their proposed land for the stadium after they found a new spot that required about $105 million less from public finding.

The new proposed site is where the Tropicana currently stands. Bally's will reportedly tear down the Tropicana and replace it with a $1.5 billion stadium. However, Bally's would build a new hotel/casino across from the stadium once it was completed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The A's wanted to be in Las Vegas by 2027, but their lease in their current ballpark ends this year – so, they currently do not have a home for 2025 and 2026.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.