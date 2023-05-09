Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oakland Athletics
Published

Athletics ditch original plan for Vegas stadium, find new land to build $1.5 billion ballpark: report

The move is just another wrinkle in the A's plans to leave Oakland

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Less than one month after announcing they signed a binding agreement to purchase 49 acres of land for a new ballpark, the Oakland Athletics now have a new landing spot for their potential stadium in Las Vegas.

Both the originally purchased and new land areas are just over a mile from Allegiant Stadium – home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders – and over a mile away from T-Mobile Arena – home of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights. In fact, the two locations are less than a half-mile apart.

However, according to the Nevada Independent, the organization reached out to owners of other sites they had previously considered in case they were unable to get legislative support for a $500 million tax package from the public.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Oakland A's bag

A general view of Oakland Athletics gear on the grass before the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on April 10, 2023 in Baltimore. (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

The new deal will reportedly bring public funding down to $395 million, and now, the ballpark will be built on the site of the Tropicana, as the team has partnered with Bally's Corp.

Bally's will reportedly tear down the Tropicana and replace it with the $1.5 billion stadium. However, Bally's would build a new hotel/casino across from the stadium once it was completed.

The A’s had long been rumored to be leaving the city of Oakland as the team and the city have been unable to come to an agreement on a new ballpark. Once a sports town with three teams — the NHL's San Jose Sharks are less than an hour's drive from Oakland — it will soon have zero.

A view of the Oakland Coliseum

A general view of play between the Oakland Athletics and the Texas Rangers at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Aug. 6, 2020 in Oakland, California. (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

DODGERS' MOOKIE BETTS GETS AIRBNB TO STAY OUT OF SUPPOSEDLY HAUNTED TEAM HOTEL IN MILWAUKEE

"For a while, we were on parallel paths (with Oakland), but we have turned our attention to Las Vegas to get a deal here for the A’s and find a long-term home," A's president Dave Kaval said last month. "Oakland has been a great home for us for over 50 years, but we really need this 20-year saga completed, and we feel there’s a path here in Southern Nevada to do that."

"We support the A’s turning their focus on Las Vegas and look forward to them bringing finality to this process by the end of the year," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said.

General view of the Oakland Athletics logos

General view of the Oakland Athletics logos in the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at the Oakland Coliseum on July 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Athletics defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in 10 innings. (Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite the move, the stadium will still seat 35,000 and have a retractable roof, and the hope remains for it to open in 2027.