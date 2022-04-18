Vanderbilt's Scotty Pippen Jr. to enter NBA Draft, will sign with agent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. on Monday announced he is entering the 2022 NBA Draft and plans on hiring an agent.

Pippen is the son of Chicago Bulls legend and NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

He announced his decision in a Twitter post, in which he thanked the city of Nashville, his college coach Jerry Stackhouse and the "Commodores nation."

"To the city of Nashville, thank you for making me feel at home. This community has helped shape me into the person and player I am today, and I'm forever grateful for that," Pippen said. "I want to thank coach Stackhouse, all of my coaches, teammates, support staff, and professionals for being there for me and always believing in me."

"To Commodore nation — thank you for supporting me from day one. I felt the love every time I stepped foot on the court in memorial. It's a feeling I'll never forget," he added. "At this time, I've decided to take the next step in my journey. I am entering the NBA Draft and will sign with an agent."

In his final season at Vanderbilt, Pippen shot 41.6% from the field and averaged 20.4 points, 4.5 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game.

Pippen started all 36 games and set a Vanderbilt record with 736 points. He helped the Commodores to a 19-17 record and led the team to the NIT quarterfinals.

The announcement on Monday comes a year after Pippen declared for the NBA Draft without an agent.

"We all have dreams, and I am ready to pursue mine," Pippen said at the time.

He later decided to return to play for his junior season.

During his sophomore year, Pippen was second in the SEC in scoring, averaging 20.8 points per game.

However, Vanderbilt failed to make it into the NCAA tournament during his college career.

The 2022 NBA Draft will be held at the Barclays Center in New York City on June 23.

The Associated Press contributed to this report