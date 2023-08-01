Expand / Collapse search
USWNT's play in draw vs Portugal 'simply uninspiring,' Carli Lloyd says

The USWNT battled to a 0-0 draw with Portugal

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
U.S. women’s soccer legend Carli Lloyd did not mince words when she analyzed the team’s lackluster performance against Portugal in their final group match of the Women’s World Cup.

The U.S. came to a 0-0 draw against Portugal – a squad they were expected to beat handily. Instead, Portugal shocked the Americans even as they came up just short of sending them home.

Lloyd called their play "uninspiring."

Alex Morgan downtrodden

Alex Morgan, #13 of the United States, during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on Aug. 1, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images)

"I made some comments when I retired in 2021, but I felt there was shift within this team, within the federation, within the culture, the mentality, the importance of in meaning of winning has changed, what comes from winning has become more important, and you can never take any situation for granted," she said. 

"Every time you step out on that pitch, it’s not a guarantee you’re gonna win. It’s not a guarantee you’re gonna win a World Cup. And today was just simply uninspiring, disappointing. They don’t look fit. They’re playing as individuals. And the tactics are just too predictable and really just uninspiring."

Lloyd was clear at the halftime too – the U.S. performance was "not good enough."

Carli Lloyd emcees the World Cup Send Off for the players going to represent their countries in the 2023 FIFA World Cup after the National Women's Soccer League Match between the Chicago Red Stars and NJ/NY Gotham FC at Red Bull Arena on June 25, 2023 in Harrison, New Jersey.

The U.S. barely got any offense after putting three goals on Vietnam in a win barely eking out a draw against the Netherlands.

One of the better chances came in the 53rd minute when Lindsey Horan was on the counterattack. She found Alex Morgan in front, and it was just a bit too far from here. Morgan put it on goal, but it was knocked away.

Morgan then had a great chance in the 83rd minute. She had the advantage and looked to cross it, but it was blocked. She then took a shot, but Portugal keeper Ines Pereira blocked the shot. In the first minute of extra time, she got another look, but her attempt was high of the net.

Lynn Williams winces

Lynn Williams, #6 of the United States, reacts during the second half of the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023 Group E match between Portugal and USA at Eden Park on Aug. 1, 2023 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Carmen Mandato/USSF/Getty Images)

The U.S. will likely face a dominant Sweden team in the knockout round.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.