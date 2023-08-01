USWNT's play in draw vs Portugal 'simply uninspiring,' Carli Lloyd says

U.S. women’s soccer legend Carli Lloyd did not mince words when she analyzed the team’s lackluster performance against Portugal in their final group match of the Women’s World Cup.

The U.S. came to a 0-0 draw against Portugal – a squad they were expected to beat handily. Instead, Portugal shocked the Americans even as they came up just short of sending them home.

Lloyd called their play "uninspiring."

"I made some comments when I retired in 2021, but I felt there was shift within this team, within the federation, within the culture, the mentality, the importance of in meaning of winning has changed, what comes from winning has become more important, and you can never take any situation for granted," she said.

"Every time you step out on that pitch, it’s not a guarantee you’re gonna win. It’s not a guarantee you’re gonna win a World Cup. And today was just simply uninspiring, disappointing. They don’t look fit. They’re playing as individuals. And the tactics are just too predictable and really just uninspiring."

Lloyd was clear at the halftime too – the U.S. performance was "not good enough."

The U.S. barely got any offense after putting three goals on Vietnam in a win barely eking out a draw against the Netherlands.

One of the better chances came in the 53rd minute when Lindsey Horan was on the counterattack. She found Alex Morgan in front, and it was just a bit too far from here. Morgan put it on goal, but it was knocked away.

Morgan then had a great chance in the 83rd minute. She had the advantage and looked to cross it, but it was blocked. She then took a shot, but Portugal keeper Ines Pereira blocked the shot. In the first minute of extra time, she got another look, but her attempt was high of the net.

The U.S. will likely face a dominant Sweden team in the knockout round.