Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Women’s World Cup
Published

Canada's Allysha Chapman goes on explicit tirade toward Australia coach, caught on hot mic

Australia eliminates Canada from Women's World Cup with 4-0 win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 31 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Canada’s frustrations during their Women’s World Cup loss to Australia boiled over on Monday as defender Allysha Chapman went on an expletive tirade against Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson.

The incident occurred in the 64th minute of the match with Australia leading 3-0. Chapman challenged Australia’s Hayley Raso for the ball. Raso was on the ground in pain after the scuffle and then Chapman turned and delivered some harsh words to Gustavsson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Allysha Chapman challenges Hayley Russo

Canada's Allysha Chapman and Australia's Hayley Raso fall to the ground during the Women's World Cup Group B match in Melbourne, Australia, on July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)

"She f---ing jumped into me you t--t," she was heard saying.

BBC commentator Robyn Cowell and Sevens Network commentator David Basheer both addressed the profane language.

"Apologies there if any language was picked up on the very sensitive pitch-side microphones it seems," Cowell said, according to The Sun.

Allysha Chapman challenges

Hayley Raso of Australia #10 and Allysha Chapman of Canada compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group B match in Melbourne, Australia, on July 31, 2023. (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

USA VS PORTUGAL: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WOMEN'S WORLD CUP MATCH

"Allysha Chapman looked over to Tony Gustavsson and said some pretty stern words," Basheer said, per the New York Post. "It was just a coming together, really. It wasn’t Chapman’s doing. It was just Raso’s determination to win the ball."

Raso scored two first-half goals to put Australia ahead early. Mary Fowler and Steph Catley scored in the second half and Australia won the match, 4-0.

Allysha Chapman faces the ref

Referee Stephanie Frappart announces the decision to award Australia a penalty while Allysha Chapman of Canada protests during the Women's World Cup Group B match in Melbourne, Australia, July 31, 2023. (Mackenzie Sweetnam/FIFA via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The loss means Canada exits the Women’s World Cup while Australia and Nigeria, which came to a 0-0 draw against Ireland, will advance to the knockout round.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.