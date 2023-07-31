Canada's Allysha Chapman goes on explicit tirade toward Australia coach, caught on hot mic

Canada’s frustrations during their Women’s World Cup loss to Australia boiled over on Monday as defender Allysha Chapman went on an expletive tirade against Matildas coach Tony Gustavsson.

The incident occurred in the 64th minute of the match with Australia leading 3-0. Chapman challenged Australia’s Hayley Raso for the ball. Raso was on the ground in pain after the scuffle and then Chapman turned and delivered some harsh words to Gustavsson.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"She f---ing jumped into me you t--t," she was heard saying.

BBC commentator Robyn Cowell and Sevens Network commentator David Basheer both addressed the profane language.

"Apologies there if any language was picked up on the very sensitive pitch-side microphones it seems," Cowell said, according to The Sun.

USA VS PORTUGAL: EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT WOMEN'S WORLD CUP MATCH

"Allysha Chapman looked over to Tony Gustavsson and said some pretty stern words," Basheer said, per the New York Post. "It was just a coming together, really. It wasn’t Chapman’s doing. It was just Raso’s determination to win the ball."

Raso scored two first-half goals to put Australia ahead early. Mary Fowler and Steph Catley scored in the second half and Australia won the match, 4-0.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The loss means Canada exits the Women’s World Cup while Australia and Nigeria, which came to a 0-0 draw against Ireland, will advance to the knockout round.