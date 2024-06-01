Expand / Collapse search
Soccer

USWNT's Korbin Albert hears boos in Colorado entering match after controversial LGBTQ posts

Albert was also booed during the SheBelieves Cup

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. women’s soccer star Korbin Albert heard boos from fans in Colorado Saturday as she subbed into a game for Lindsey Horan during the team’s match against South Korea.

Albert checked into the match in the 71st minute. 

Albert didn’t score in the 4-0 win over South Korea, but the boos were something she'd heard before, dating back to the team’s appearance against Japan in the SheBelieves Cup in April.

Korbin Albert defends

South Korea midfielder Ji Soyun (10) dribbles against United States midfielder Korbin Albert (5) during a match June 1, 2024. (Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The ire stemmed from Albert’s posts on the LGBTQ+ community.

According to The Athletic, one TikTok video she reposted included a sermon that said being gay and "feeling transgender" is wrong.

According to the report, another surfaced screenshot showed Albert liking an Instagram post mocking Megan Rapinoe’s injury accompanied by the statement, "God taking time off performing miracles to make sure Megan Rapinoe sprains her ankle in her final ever game." 

She faced criticism from Rapinoe over the posts at the time.

Korbin Albert in Colorado for training

Korbin Albert of the United States during USWNT training at Prentup Field May 30, 2024 in Boulder, Colo. (Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

FRENCH LEAGUE SUSPENDS MONACO PLAYER FOR COVERING UP LGBTQ PATCH DURING SOCCER MATCH

Albert offered an apology for the posts but still has heard boos.

She entered the match while she wore the U.S. women’s soccer team’s LGBTQ+ pride jersey. The team wore it to kick off Pride Month in June.

The win also marked Emma Hayes’ first victory as coach of the U.S. team. She took over after leading Chelsea to seven FA Women’s Super League titles.

Korbin Albert dribbles

Korbin Albert of the United States dribbles during USWNT training at Prentup Field May 28, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (Brad Smith/ISI Photos/USSF/Getty Images for USSF)

In Saturday’s match, Mallory Swanson and Tierna Davidson each scored two goals.

