Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Soccer

USWNT captain Lindsey Horan apologizes for comments saying American fans ‘aren’t smart’

Horan said her comments were ‘poorly expressed’

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 16

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. women’s soccer star Lindsey Horan sparked outrage earlier this month when she said that American soccer fans "aren’t smart" and don’t understand the game. 

Now, the USWNT captain is walking back those remarks. 

Lindsey Horan vs Sweden

Lindsey Horan, #10 of USA, dribbles towards the goal during a game between Sweden and USWNT at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 6, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia. (Richard Callis/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Horan, who previously played in the National Women's Soccer League, issued an apology when speaking to reporters on Thursday ahead of the first CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup slated to begin next week. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"First and foremost, I would like to apologize to our fans," the 29-year-old midfielder said, via ESPN. "Some of my comments were poorly expressed, and there was a massive lesson learned for me."

"When I think about our fans, I love them so much. This team loves them so much, and I can't begin to explain how much they mean to us. Every time we step out and train, every time we step out and play in games, we play for you guys, and you are our inspiration, you are our motivation, and seeing you wearing our jerseys and seeing you screaming our names and chanting 'USA,' that's what we play for."

USWNT prepares for penalty kicks

USWNT prepare for penalty kicks during a game between Sweden and USWNT at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on August 6, 2023, in Melbourne, Australia.  (Richard Callis/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

MEGAN RAPINOE SAYS 'SOMEBODY NEEDS TO CHECK ON THE CHRISTIANS' AFTER CRITICISM FOR 'PROOF' OF GOD REMARK

She continued, "And I never wanted to take any of that away. And continuing on that, the soccer culture in America is changing and growing so much in such a positive way."

The sentiments Horan expressed Thursday are in stark contrast to those expressed during an interview with The Athletic earlier this month. 

"American soccer fans, most of them aren’t smart," she was quoted as saying. "They don’t know the game. They don’t understand. (But) it’s getting better and better."

Lindsey Horan at Lyon

Lindsey Horan of Olympique Lyonnais during the UEFA Women's Champions League group stage match between SK Brann and Olympique Lyonnais at Asane Arena on December 21, 2023, in Bergen, Norway. (Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm gonna piss off some people, but the game is growing in the U.S. People are more and more knowledgeable, but so much of the time people take what the commentators say, right? My mom does it! My mom says, 'Julie Foudy said you had such a good game!' And I'm here, just going, 'I was f---ing s--- today.'"

The remarks sparked a fierce backlash, especially after the team was recovering from their worst finish at the Women's World Cup last summer. The U.S. was eliminated in the round of 16, for its earliest exit in the tournament to date. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.