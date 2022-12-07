USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter set to begin new contract talks with US Soccer Federation: report

United States men's national team coach Gregg Berhalter will "begin discussions on a new contract" with the U.S. Soccer Federation, according to a report from ESPN.

The USMNT boss could also be interested in coaching a European club, but U.S. Soccer officials want to start talking with Berhalter about a new potential deal.

The coach's contract officially expires at the end of this year.

Berhalter was hired in 2018. Under his leadership the national team won the 2021 Gold Cup and the 2020 Nations League.

After failing to qualify for the World Cup in 2018, the USMNT had a successful run in this year's tournament in Qatar. The team advanced out of the group stage by drawing with Wales and England, before going on to defeat Qatar.

The Americans were ultimately defeated by the Netherlands in the group of 16. After the match, Berhalter faced criticism over his roster selection and tactics.

Prior to coaching, Berhalter also had success as a player and was on the World Cup teams in 2002 and 2006.

Strikers Ricardo Pepi and Jordan Pefok were left off the roster, and attacker Giovani Reyna was used only sparingly throughout the World Cup as the United States only scored three goals in four matches.

If Berhalter is retained he will certainly be under pressure to deliver in the 2026 World Cup with the United States co-hosting the tournament along with Mexico and Canada.

The team's performance in this year's World Cup has only raised expectations. Key players like Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie are entering the prime of their athletic careers and will likely be leaned on heavily in 2026.

Bruce Arena is the only U.S. coach to qualify for the World Cup more than once. But the 2006 team failed to advance out of the group stage. In 2002 under Arena's leadership the Americans managed to advance to the quarterfinals.

Former USMNT coach Jürgen Klinsmann was fired during qualifying as the failed to make it to the 2018 World Cup. Klinsmann coached the German national team to a third-place finish in the 2006 World Cup.