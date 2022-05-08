Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

USFL
Published

USFL Week 4 recap: Scores, standings and more

Top teams in each USFL division began to separate themselves a bit from the pack

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 8

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fourth week of the United States Football League has come and gone and the top teams in each division began to separate themselves from the pack.

The Birmingham Stallions remained undefeated with their close win over the Tampa Bay Bandits and the New Jersey Generals stayed on top with a win over the Pittsburgh Maulers. 

The Stallions are the last remaining undefeated team while the Generals moved to 3-1. The Maulers are still looking for their first win.

Read below for a recap of the fourth week of the inaugural season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

--

Scoreboard

Shea Patterson of Michigan Panthers runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Stars on May 6, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama.

Shea Patterson of Michigan Panthers runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against the Philadelphia Stars on May 6, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. (Wesley Hitt/USFL/Getty Images)

STARS 26, PANTHERS 25: The Panthers missed a chip-shot field goal to put themselves over the Stars. Philadelphia capitalized on a muffed punt by Michigan with 7:29 remaining in the game. The Stars converted the turnover into a field goal that put the Stars up one point, the winning margin.

GENERALS 21, MAULERS 13: Despite two missed field goals in the fourth quarter, the Generals managed to hang on for the victory. Darius Victor’s 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave New Jersey enough cushion to seal the deal. Victor had 57 rushing yards.

STALLIONS 16, BANDITS 10: Birmingham stayed undefeated with the six-point win over Tampa Bay. The Stallions’ lone touchdown came on an Alex McGough run at the goal line. The Stallions then connected on field goals from the second quarter onward. Tampa Bay’s defense got to McGough four times.

BREAKERS 23, GAMBLERS 16: New Orleans kept the pace in the South Division with a win over the Gamblers. The Breakers outscored Houston 10-3 in the fourth quarter after being down early in the second quarter. Kyle Sloter was 26-for-42 with 397 passing yards, a touchdown pass and three interceptions.

--

Standings

De'Andre Johnson of New Jersey Generals runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Maulers at Protective Stadium on May 7, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama.

De'Andre Johnson of New Jersey Generals runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Maulers at Protective Stadium on May 7, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. (Matthew Stockman/USFL/Getty Images)

North Division

  1. Generals (3-1)
  2. Stars (2-2)
  3. Panthers (1-3)
  4. Maulers (0-4)

South Division

  1. Stallions (4-0)
  2. Breakers (3-1)
  3. Bandits (2-2)
  4. Gamblers (1-3)

--

Stat leaders through Week 4

Passing yards

New Orleans Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter passes against the Houston Gamblers on May 8, 2022, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

New Orleans Breakers quarterback Kyle Sloter passes against the Houston Gamblers on May 8, 2022, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. (Chris Putman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

1). Kyle Sloter (Breakers) 1,054 yards

2). Jordan Ta'amu (Bandits) 627 yards

3). J'Mar Smith (Stallions) 581 yards

Passing touchdowns

1). Clayton Thorson (Gamblers) 6 touchdowns

2). J'Mar Smith (Stallions) 5 touchdowns

3). Bryan Scott (Stars) 5 touchdowns

Rushing yards

1). Jordan Ellis (Breakers) 347 yards

2). Marcus Thompson (Gamblers) 320 yards

3). Reggie Corbin (Panthers) 308 yards

Rushing touchdowns

1). Darius Victor (Generals) 4 touchdowns

2). C.J. Marable (Stallions) 2 touchdowns

3). Jordan Ellis (Breakers) 2 touchdowns

Receptions

1). Victor Bolden Jr (Stallions) 23 catches

2). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 18 catches

3).Sal Cannella (Breakers) 15 catches

Receiving yards

1). Sal Cannella (Breakers) 215 yards

2). Victor Bolden Jr (Stallions) 214 yards

3). Jonathan Adams (Breakers) 213 yards

Receiving touchdowns

1). Diondre Overton (Stars) 3 touchdowns

2). Isaiah Zuber (Gamblers) 3 touchdowns

3). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 3 touchdowns

Tackles

1). Donald Payne (Gamblers) 49 tackles

2). Jerod Fernandez (Breakers) 39 tackles

3). Kyahva Tezino (Maulers) 35 tackles

Sacks

1). Chris Odom (Gamblers) 5.5 sacks

2). David Bellamy (Breakers) 4.5 sacks

3). Adam Rodriguez (Stars) 3 sacks

Interceptions

1). Channing Stribling (Stars) 4 interceptions

2). Lorenzo Burns (Stallions) 2 interceptions

3). Will Likely (Gamblers) 2 interceptions

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

CJ Marable of the Birmingham Stallions is wrapped up by Quenton Meeks of the Tampa Bay Bandits on May 7, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama.

CJ Marable of the Birmingham Stallions is wrapped up by Quenton Meeks of the Tampa Bay Bandits on May 7, 2022, in Birmingham, Alabama. (Wesley Hitt/USFL/Getty Images)

Week 5 schedule

May 13: Panthers vs. Bandits (8 p.m. ET; USA)

May 14: Breakers vs. Generals (3 p.m. ET; FOX)

May 15: Stallions vs. Stars (Noon ET; NBC)

May 15: Maulers vs. Gamblers (4 p.m. ET; FOX)

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.