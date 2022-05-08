USFL Week 4 recap: Scores, standings and more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The fourth week of the United States Football League has come and gone and the top teams in each division began to separate themselves from the pack.

The Birmingham Stallions remained undefeated with their close win over the Tampa Bay Bandits and the New Jersey Generals stayed on top with a win over the Pittsburgh Maulers.

The Stallions are the last remaining undefeated team while the Generals moved to 3-1. The Maulers are still looking for their first win.

Read below for a recap of the fourth week of the inaugural season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

--

Scoreboard

STARS 26, PANTHERS 25: The Panthers missed a chip-shot field goal to put themselves over the Stars. Philadelphia capitalized on a muffed punt by Michigan with 7:29 remaining in the game. The Stars converted the turnover into a field goal that put the Stars up one point, the winning margin.

GENERALS 21, MAULERS 13: Despite two missed field goals in the fourth quarter, the Generals managed to hang on for the victory. Darius Victor’s 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave New Jersey enough cushion to seal the deal. Victor had 57 rushing yards.

STALLIONS 16, BANDITS 10: Birmingham stayed undefeated with the six-point win over Tampa Bay. The Stallions’ lone touchdown came on an Alex McGough run at the goal line. The Stallions then connected on field goals from the second quarter onward. Tampa Bay’s defense got to McGough four times.

BREAKERS 23, GAMBLERS 16: New Orleans kept the pace in the South Division with a win over the Gamblers. The Breakers outscored Houston 10-3 in the fourth quarter after being down early in the second quarter. Kyle Sloter was 26-for-42 with 397 passing yards, a touchdown pass and three interceptions.

--

Standings

North Division

Generals (3-1) Stars (2-2) Panthers (1-3) Maulers (0-4)

South Division

Stallions (4-0) Breakers (3-1) Bandits (2-2) Gamblers (1-3)

--

Stat leaders through Week 4

Passing yards

1). Kyle Sloter (Breakers) 1,054 yards

2). Jordan Ta'amu (Bandits) 627 yards

3). J'Mar Smith (Stallions) 581 yards

Passing touchdowns

1). Clayton Thorson (Gamblers) 6 touchdowns

2). J'Mar Smith (Stallions) 5 touchdowns

3). Bryan Scott (Stars) 5 touchdowns

Rushing yards

1). Jordan Ellis (Breakers) 347 yards

2). Marcus Thompson (Gamblers) 320 yards

3). Reggie Corbin (Panthers) 308 yards

Rushing touchdowns

1). Darius Victor (Generals) 4 touchdowns

2). C.J. Marable (Stallions) 2 touchdowns

3). Jordan Ellis (Breakers) 2 touchdowns

Receptions

1). Victor Bolden Jr (Stallions) 23 catches

2). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 18 catches

3).Sal Cannella (Breakers) 15 catches

Receiving yards

1). Sal Cannella (Breakers) 215 yards

2). Victor Bolden Jr (Stallions) 214 yards

3). Jonathan Adams (Breakers) 213 yards

Receiving touchdowns

1). Diondre Overton (Stars) 3 touchdowns

2). Isaiah Zuber (Gamblers) 3 touchdowns

3). Johnnie Dixon (Breakers) 3 touchdowns

Tackles

1). Donald Payne (Gamblers) 49 tackles

2). Jerod Fernandez (Breakers) 39 tackles

3). Kyahva Tezino (Maulers) 35 tackles

Sacks

1). Chris Odom (Gamblers) 5.5 sacks

2). David Bellamy (Breakers) 4.5 sacks

3). Adam Rodriguez (Stars) 3 sacks

Interceptions

1). Channing Stribling (Stars) 4 interceptions

2). Lorenzo Burns (Stallions) 2 interceptions

3). Will Likely (Gamblers) 2 interceptions

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Week 5 schedule

May 13: Panthers vs. Bandits (8 p.m. ET; USA)

May 14: Breakers vs. Generals (3 p.m. ET; FOX)

May 15: Stallions vs. Stars (Noon ET; NBC)

May 15: Maulers vs. Gamblers (4 p.m. ET; FOX)