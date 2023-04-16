USFL Week 1 recap: Stallions begin repeat pursuit on high note, Stars spoil Showboats' debut

The USFL returned to the gridiron over the weekend with each of its eight teams in action, including the defending champion Birmingham Stallions who look ready to pursue a repeat.

The Stallions took care of business against the New Jersey Generals, 27-10, starting their title defense off on a high note. Birmingham quarterbacks J’Mar Smith and Alex McGough had a touchdown pass each. Smith had 160 passing yards and McGough had 68 passing yards.

Birmingham tight end Jace Sternberger had five catches for 62 yards and a score. Smith had a 61-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Austin Watkins. New Jersey running back Darius Victor had eight carries for 84 yards in the loss.

The Memphis Showboats made its USFL debut. The Tampa Bay Bandits changed names and locations in the offseason. The Showboats played against the Philadelphia Stars in the first USFL regular-season game outside of Birmingham in the new hub location, Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tennessee.

While Brady White appeared to feel right at home with 182 passing yards and two touchdown passes and an interception, Stars quarterback Case Cookus helped the team to a 27-23 win.

Cookus was playing in his first game since breaking his leg in the USFL Championship last summer. He was 20-of-29 with 212 passing yards and three touchdown passes. Devin Gray, Chris Rowland and Matt Colburn II had the touchdown passes.

The Michigan Panthers put up the most points over the weekend with 29 in a win over the Houston Gamblers.

Josh Love had three touchdown passes on 18-of-20 passing with 215 yards. Joe Walker had six catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Trey Quinn and Marcus Baugh had touchdowns as well.

The New Orleans Breakers got back in the win column with a 22-15 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers. McLeod Bethel-Thompson had 302 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

Here’s how Week 2’s schedule will shake out.