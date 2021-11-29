Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

USC fans chant 'F--- the Mormons' during game against BYU, school apologizes

“It was distasteful and we apologize to the BYU program,” USC said

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The same day USC football hired Lincoln Riley to be its next head coach, the school released a statement apologizing for fans who broke out a "F--- the Mormons" chant during the Trojans’ game against BYU on Saturday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles, CA - November 27:  Quarterback Jaren Hall #3 of the Brigham Young Cougars against the USC Trojans during a NCAA football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Los Angeles, CA - November 27:  Quarterback Jaren Hall #3 of the Brigham Young Cougars against the USC Trojans during a NCAA football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 27, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

It’s still unclear at what point during the game the fans started to yell out specific chants, especially since no videos have surfaced on social media yet, but USC commented on it and said it was "distasteful" and "offensive."

"The offensive chant from our student section directed towards BYU during the football game last night does not align with our Trojan values," USC said in a statement.

Los Angeles, CA - November 27:  Quarterback Jaxson Dart #2 of the USC Trojans passes against the Brigham Young Cougars in the second half of a NCAA football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Los Angeles, CA - November 27:  Quarterback Jaxson Dart #2 of the USC Trojans passes against the Brigham Young Cougars in the second half of a NCAA football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 27, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

SPENCER RATTLER ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL AMID OKLAHOMA SHAKE-UP

"It was distasteful and we apologize to the BYU program," the school added.

The chants didn’t affect the 13th-ranked Cougars, who came away with a 35-31 over USC. Quarterback Jalen Hall completed 20 of 32 passes for 276 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and running back Tyler Allgeier piled up 111 yards on the ground with two scores.

Los Angeles, CA - November 27:  Brigham Young Cougars fans celebrate against the USC Trojans in the first half of a NCAA football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 27, 2021.

Los Angeles, CA - November 27:  Brigham Young Cougars fans celebrate against the USC Trojans in the first half of a NCAA football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 27, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the win, BYU improved to 10-2 on the season. The Trojans, on the other hand, fell to 4-7, and they won’t be eligible to play in a bowl game later this year.

Dan Canova is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Dan Canova on Twitter at @DanCanova. If you've got a tip, you can email Dan at Daniel.Canova@fox.com