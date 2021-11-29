USC fans chant 'F--- the Mormons' during game against BYU, school apologizes

The same day USC football hired Lincoln Riley to be its next head coach, the school released a statement apologizing for fans who broke out a "F--- the Mormons" chant during the Trojans’ game against BYU on Saturday night.

It’s still unclear at what point during the game the fans started to yell out specific chants, especially since no videos have surfaced on social media yet, but USC commented on it and said it was "distasteful" and "offensive."

"The offensive chant from our student section directed towards BYU during the football game last night does not align with our Trojan values," USC said in a statement.

"It was distasteful and we apologize to the BYU program," the school added.

The chants didn’t affect the 13th-ranked Cougars, who came away with a 35-31 over USC. Quarterback Jalen Hall completed 20 of 32 passes for 276 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, and running back Tyler Allgeier piled up 111 yards on the ground with two scores.

With the win, BYU improved to 10-2 on the season. The Trojans, on the other hand, fell to 4-7, and they won’t be eligible to play in a bowl game later this year.