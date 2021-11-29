Spencer Rattler enters transfer portal amid Oklahoma shake-up

Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he will enter the transfer portal after a tumultuous season that saw him lose his starting job and coach Lincoln Riley to USC.

Rattler played 11 games for the Sooners in 2020 and led the team to a 9-2 record, which included a win in the Cotton Bowl over Florida. He struggled out of the gate in 2021 and eventually lost his starting role to Caleb Williams. In nine games, he had 1,483 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With Riley leaving for USC and a whole host of recruits decommitting, Rattler decided to enter the transfer portal.

"Thank you for allowing me to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution. Thank you to every teammate and coach these last three seasons," Rattler said in a statement. "We won several games together and made memories that I will cherish forever. Special thanks to my family and friends for your support. Thank God for the game of football. It’s the ultimate team sport and brings people and communities together unlike anything else.

LINCOLN RILEY'S MOVE FROM OKLAHOMA TO USC 'GENIUS,' HEISMAN TROPHY WINNER SAYS

"At this time, I would like to announce that I have decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my academic and athletic career. Thank you again, Oklahoma. I will miss you."

Rattler will not be around for whatever bowl game the Sooners get placed in.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With Riley already having left for USC, Bob Stoops is set to be the interim head coach for the bowl game.