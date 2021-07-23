Expand / Collapse search
Usain Bolt on empty Tokyo Olympics stadium: 'I'm happy I don't have to do it'

Bolt is considered one of the greatest sprinters of all time

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Usain Bolt was one of the most dominant sprinters in Olympics history, and while he’s retired from the sport, he said Thursday he probably wouldn’t be competing if there were no fans in the stands.

Tokyo organizers backtracked on allowing fans in the stadiums for Olympic events due to the coronavirus pandemic and the uptick in reported cases in the days leading up to the start of the Games. Athletes, team delegates, media and sponsors are the only people allowed in the stands.

For the eight-time gold medalist, having no fans wouldn’t have sat well with him.

"I don't know how I would do it," Bolt told the Canadian Press. "I live for the fans, that energy and that vibe, that's something I enjoyed doing. I think it would be really tough for me personally to compete in an empty stadium, I'm happy I don't have to do it, (but) I wish the athletes all the best."

He added that it will be tough for organizers to build the same environment for the Olympics since there will be no fans. He said the athletes participating should still keep their focus.

"The athletes just have to remember that's why they're there, to compete at the highest level. This is still the Olympics, empty stadium or not, you just have to go out there and do your best," he said.

Bolt is the world record holder in the 100-meter and 200-meter sprint. He was also on the team that set the world record in the 4x100 meter relay.

Bolt retired after the 2017 World Championships.

