USA moves to 2-0 at Worlds with win over Latvia

Tim Stapleton and David Moss tallied in the second period as Team USA posted a 4-1 decision over Latvia on Sunday in Group H play at the 2013 World Hockey Championship.

Bobby Butler and Matt Hunwick added third-period scores, while Ben Bishop stopped 19 shots for the Americans, who next face Russia on Tuesday.

Arturs Kulda recorded the lone score and Edgars Masalskis made 22 saves in defeat for the Baltic nation, which takes on Austria two days from now.

Earlier in the day at Hartwall Arena, Reto Suri scored twice in the shootout to give Switzerland a surprising 3-2 victory over Canada.

Matt Read and Andrew Ladd scored in regulation for Canada, which has a win and an overtime loss so far in the tournament. Mike Smith made 26 saves.

In other Group S play on Sunday, Belarus beat Slovenia by a 4-3 margin to win its first game of the tournament.

In Group H action, France took down Austria, 3-1, and Russia defeated Germany by a 4-1 margin.

The final contest of the day saw Norway clip Denmark by a 3-2 score.