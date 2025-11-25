Expand / Collapse search
Indiana Fever

USA Basketball faces criticism for leaving Caitlin Clark off training camp graphic

Clark will be among those competing for a spot on Team USA for the Women's World Cup

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Team USA women’s basketball revealed the roster for its training camp on Monday, which will take place on Dec. 12-14 in Durham, North Carolina.

The roster included Lauren Betts, Aliyah Boston, Cameron Brink, Paige Bueckers, Veronica Burton, Sonia Citron, Caitlin Clark, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Dearica Hamby, Kiki Iriafen, Rickea Jackson, Brionna Jones, Kelsey Plum, Angel Reese, JuJu Watkins and Jackie Young.

Caitlin Clark takes on the Golden State Valkyries

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center on June 19, 2025. (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

The graphic that came along with the announcement featured Copper, Plum and Young. Those three players were on the U.S. team when they won gold at the Paris Olympics.

Women’s basketball fans were quick to question why Clark was left off the graphic for promotional material given that she’s among the most popular players in women’s basketball.

Caitlin Clark at the WNBA All-Star Game

Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark reacts to fans before the WNBA All-Star basketball game, Saturday, July 19, 2025, in Indianapolis.  (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, file)

Columnist Christine Brennan, who wrote a book about Clark, was among those to question USA Basketball’s decision.

Clark didn’t play for the U.S. team during the Olympics, which was also a source of consternation among fans. She has a gold medal playing for the U.S. in junior competitions before she turned pro and was drafted by the Indiana Fever.

She also missed a ton of time in her second WNBA season due to injuries.

USA women’s national team director Sue Bird is set to evaluate players before making the final roster decision for the 2026 FIBA Women’s World Cup, which will take place next September.

Caitlin Clark looks on

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Las Vegas Aces at T-Mobile Arena on July 22, 2025. (Lucas Peltier/Imagn Images)

Gray, Griner and Hamby were also on the U.S. Olympic team last year. Jones has FIBA World Cup experience, while Boston represented the red, white and blue in previous junior and senior events.

Betts, Brink, Bueckers, Burton, Citron, Iriafen, Jackson, Reese and Watkins will be making their senior camp debuts.

