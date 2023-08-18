Expand / Collapse search
US Soccer women's general manager Kate Markgraf to resign amid leadership shakeup

Markgraf is set to leave when her contract expires at the end of August

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The U.S. women's national team will soon have to find a new general manager. Former soccer player and current USWNT executive Kate Markgraf is set to step down for her general manager role at the end of August, the U.S. Soccer Federation confirmed.

Markgraf expressed pride for what she was able to achieve during her tenure and was confident the USWNT will continue to succeed after she leaves.

"I am proud of the foundation we have built, and even more proud of the character and commitment demonstrated by our players as they represent the United States on and off the field," Markgraf said in a statement. "I look forward to supporting all of our programs and have every confidence that we will maintain our standards of excellence moving forward."

Kate Markgraf before a USWNT game

Kate Markgraf of the United States before the SheBelieves Cup game between Brazil and USWNT at Toyota Stadium on February 22, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. (Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Markgraf was appointed to the post following the 2019 Women’s World Cup. She oversaw the search for a new coach following Jill Ellis' exit.

USWNT COACH VLATKO ANDONOVSKI STEPS DOWN FOLLOWING SHOCKING WOMEN'S WORLD CUP EXIT: REPORTS

Vlatko Andonovski took over after two-time World Cup-winning coach Jill Ellis' exit. He stepped down earlier this week following the upset loss in the Round of 16. The shocking defeat marked the U.S. women's earliest departure from the tournament.

Andonovski received a significant amount of criticism during the World Cup over the timing of substations and his overall tactical strategy.

USWNT general Kate Markgraf

Kate Markgraf, general manager of the U.S. women's national soccer team, attends the U.S. Soccer board of directors meeting Dec. 6, 2019, in Chicago. Markgraf has stepped down after four years as GM of the team U.S. Soccer announced her resignation Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. Markgraf will continue in a transition role through the end of the month.  (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Markgraf appeared in 201 games during a playing career that spanned 12 years. She was a starter on the 1999 team that won the World Cup at the Rose Bowl, and also was part of the 2003 and 2007 World Cup teams. She was a member of three Olympic teams.

She played club soccer for the Boston Breakers of the WUSA and the Chicago Red Stars of the WPS. Following her retirement, she pursued a pair of master’s degrees and worked as a broadcaster.

Markgraf was recently inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.