US soccer star Christian Pulisic faces scrutiny for Trump dance

U.S. men’s soccer star Christian Pulisic faced criticism for his decision to perform president-elect Donald Trump’s dance as a goal celebration on Monday night against Jamaica.

Pulisic told reporters afterward he "thought it was funny" and said the dance moves were not "political" in nature.

The U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) did not address Pulisic’s dance but cut that part of the clip out when reposting the score on its social media accounts. However, anonymous USSF officials expressed dismay to The Athletic on Tuesday.

"Literally nobody here is surprised," a USSF employee told the outlet. "It doesn’t feel that way, at least. But it’s still really disappointing, to say the least."

Another employee added that the organization has "more pressing things to worry about."

Forbes columnist Ian Nicholas Quillen and The Athletic writer Jeff Reuter also warned the soccer star to "consider the impact" of the dance move and why he "may come to regret" it.

Quillen suggested Pulisic’s Trump-inspired grooves could lead to questions over which players deserve to be on the U.S. team given the president-elect’s stance on immigration. Tim Weah and Yunus Musah qualify for the team based on birthright citizenship, and it was suggested the dance could open Pulisic and other members to questions about eligibility.

"But all things being equal, Pulisic and his American teammates would probably rather the focus stay on the soccer they play," he added. "On Monday night, their captain made that tougher."

Reuter wrote Pulisic should have taken a page from other leaders and "consider how their actions will be perceived by their teammates and others."

"In the immediate wake of a presidential election which carries tremendous global consequence, even a dance move is going to be studied closely as an embodiment of his nation’s tenor," he wrote. "He may not realize how Trump’s views on immigration could impact his dual-national teammates and their families. Regardless, this is a case where a dance conveys a meaning well beyond a simple gesture. With his nation co-hosting the World Cup in 2026, having the captain and face of the USMNT paying homage to Trump carries outsized subtext, intended or not.

"It doesn’t matter if Pulisic wants that responsibility to consider perception. That comes with being a leader. He can cite eagerness to embrace that type of role but in light of Monday’s dance move, he’d be wise to consider what that distinction truly entails."

Pulisic scored two goals in the Nations League win over Jamaica. He remarked about the dance after the match.

"Well, obviously that’s the Trump dance," he said, via The Athletic . "It was just a dance that everyone’s doing. He’s the one who created it. I just thought it was funny.

"It’s not a political dance. It was just for fun. I saw a bunch of people do it and I thought it was funny, so I enjoyed it. I hope some people did, at least."