Olympics

US Olympian A'ja Wilson has explicit 2-word description of teammate after close gold medal win

US won the gold medal over France by 1 point

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
A’ja Wilson praised Kahleah Copper for her performance in helping Team USA to a one-point victory over France for the gold medal in the women’s basketball event at the Paris Olympics.

Copper finished with 12 points off of the bench, including a strong drive for a 2-point basket late in the game and the last free throws. Wilson added 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, but she was asked to describe Copper in the immediate aftermath of the 67-66 win.

A'ja Wilson and Kahleah Copper

A'ja Wilson, left, and Kahleah Copper during practice before the Paris Olympics, on July 22, 2024, in London. (Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

"That b----," Wilson said.

Copper, with ice in her veins, made it a three-point game with 5 seconds left. If she missed one of the free throws, France’s Gabby Williams’ long 2-pointer would have tied it up. If she missed both, then Williams’ shot may have been for the win.

Kahleah Copper and Jackie Young

U.S. team members, from left, Jackie Young, Chelsea Gray and Kahleah Copper celebrate after their victory over France at the Paris Olympics on Aug. 11, 2024. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Instead, the Americans picked up their 61st consecutive Olympic win and their eighth straight gold medal.

Copper currently plays for the Phoenix Mercury. The gold is the first Olympic medal of her career. She was on the team when they won gold at the 2022 World Cup in Australia.

Copper’s teammate, Diana Taurasi, added to her illustrious career with another gold medal.

Kahleah Copper dribbles

Kahleah Copper passes the ball in the women's gold medal match against France during the Paris Olympics on Aug. 11, 2024. (Damien Meyer/AFP via Getty Images)

Taurasi has six gold medals in her career. She’s been on the team since 2004, when the Americans won in Athens.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.