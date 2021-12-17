Urban Meyer left Jaguars facility Wednesday afternoon and never came back, interim head coach confirms

Interim Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Darrell Bevell tried to keep the focus on the Houston Texans during his first media availability with reporters on Thursday but gave "yes" answers to two interesting questions.

Bevell was named the interim coach after the Jaguars fired Urban Meyer early Thursday only 13 games into the regular season.

The veteran coach was asked two questions – whether the team game-planned without Meyer and whether Meyer left the building in the afternoon and didn’t return. The answer to both of those questions was "yes."

He also downplayed any tension between the coaching staff and the former head coach.

"Well, I had a great experience," Bevell said. "Like I said, Coach Meyer brought me in here and I have a lot of respect for him and what he did for me and my family. Other than that, I just really want to — as I said to the team, we’re not looking back, today is a new day. We’re moving forward and I just want to move ahead and all eyes and everything that we’re doing, I want it to be on Houston."

It’s the second straight season Bevell will take over as an interim coach for a team.

He was the Detroit Lions’ interim head coach when the team fired Matt Patricia. He was 1-4 in the final five games with the Lions.

Jacksonville and Houston are both 2-11 and would love to get out of the bottom of the AFC South to finish the season.