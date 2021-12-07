Unvaccinated NBA players unable to travel to Canada face pay cut, fines or suspensions: report

Unvaccinated NBA players could face serious disciplinary action by the league if they are unable to play in Toronto under the Canadian government’s new vaccination requirement for travelers, according to one report.

The NBA sent a memo out to its teams on Tuesday informing them that any player who is not fully vaccinated and cannot provide proof of vaccination by January 15 will not be able to enter the country to play games in Toronto, according to The Athletic .

Players who miss games for that reason will face a pay cut and could also be hit with a fine, suspension or "other action" by the league, the report added.

The Canadian government announced last month that professional athletes will now be required to be vaccinated to enter the country, a policy that was previously put into place for all travelers.

"As of January 15th, there will no longer be an exemption in place for professional and amateur athletes," Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said at the time, via the New York Post .

The new policy will also impact the NHL, MLB and MLS – leagues with teams that play in Canada.

The NBA currently has a vaccination rate of 97%, according to USA Today

Around 15 players are not vaccinated and of those who have received the shot, another 60% have reportedly received a booster.