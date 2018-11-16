University of Houston football star gets into heated argument with coach over coat

A college football star stormed off the field Thursday after getting into a heated argument with his coach over a coat.

University of Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver, 20, was captured yelling at Cougars coach Major Applewhite during a game against Tulane University. Applewhite said Oliver was upset after being told to take off one of the long, black coats only starters are allowed to wear on the sideline. Oliver was sitting out of the game due to a knee injury.

Oliver stormed off the field following the argument at halftime and did not return to the field for the second half.

OKLAHOMA STATE FOOTBALL COACH RANTS ABOUT ‘LIBERALISM,’ BEING A ‘SNOWFLAKE’

“He got emotional, but he’s young and that’s what happens,” Applewhite said. “And he’s not playing. That’s hard. That’s difficult. I don’t hold anything against anyone. I’m just going to visit with him about it. I love him. I want him to be a part of our team. I want him to be with our team.”

Applewhite said he was not singling out Oliver and has asked other players to take off the coats as well.

“I’m trying to be fair,” Applewhite said.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS COACH SEAN PAYTON SMASHED FIRE ALARM BEFORE KICKOFF IN CINCINNATI, REPORT SAYS

Oliver was an All-American as a freshman and a second-team All-American last season as he played through a knee problem. He is expected to be a top 10 pick in next year’s NFL draft, The Washington Post reported.

The Cougars ended up beating Tulane, 48-17.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.