Last Update December 21, 2014

Under new Andy Reid, Chiefs experimenting with elements of West Coast, pistol, spread offense

By | Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Kansas City Chiefs are putting together an offensive system that promises to be bold and dynamic, if not downright revolutionary, a blend of old and new under coach Andy Reid.

At least, that's what it looks like on paper.

The Chiefs have hired former Vikings coach Brad Childress to be their "spread game analyst," and the assumption is he'll augment Reid's traditional West Coast offense with elements of the spread that has been sweeping through the NFL the past few years.

Then there was the recent news that "pistol offense" guru Chris Ault would be joining the team as a consultant, adding yet another wrinkle.