UFC legend Frankie Edgar finds common ground with Arab Americans in Michigan stumping for Trump

UFC legend Frankie Edgar stumped for former President Trump at an event in Michigan with just days to go before most voters hit the polls for Election Day.

Edgar joined his fighting colleagues Rashad Evans and Henry Cejudo at a Yemeni restaurant to talk to Arab Americans in Dearborn, according to the New York Post. Trump had garnered support from Arab American groups in the state over the last few weeks.

The UFC Hall of Famer told the crowd he could empathize with their experience.

"I hate those celebrity videos telling us what to do. But we’re not Hollywood celebrities. We’re blue-collar fighters," the New Jersey native said. "And before I was a fighter, I was a union plumber. Now that I retired, I own a business. I’m a family man. I have kids that go to school.

"These are all issues that we have in common, and these are issues that I care about. And that’s why I’m voting for Donald Trump."

Edgar, Evans and Cejudo were not the only UFC stars who entered Michigan over the last month to support the Republican presidential candidate. Cejudo was in Warren with Justin Gaethje and Beneil Dariush to appeal to Arab Americans as well.

Gaethje said the election cycle moved to the "championship rounds."

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are neck and neck in the polls. A mid-October Fox News Poll showed Trump ahead of Harris nationally by two points.