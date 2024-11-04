Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC

UFC legend Frankie Edgar finds common ground with Arab Americans in Michigan stumping for Trump

Edgar was with Henry Cejudo and Rashad Evans

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Pollster is confident Trump will win election if he wins big in Pennsylvania or Michigan Video

Pollster is confident Trump will win election if he wins big in Pennsylvania or Michigan

Pollster Frank Luntz breaks down key election polls and discusses the 2024 presidential race on ‘Fox News @ Night.’

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

UFC legend Frankie Edgar stumped for former President Trump at an event in Michigan with just days to go before most voters hit the polls for Election Day.

Edgar joined his fighting colleagues Rashad Evans and Henry Cejudo at a Yemeni restaurant to talk to Arab Americans in Dearborn, according to the New York Post. Trump had garnered support from Arab American groups in the state over the last few weeks.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Frankie Edgar in 2015

Frankie Edgar speaks at a press conference following his victory over Chad Mendes during The Ultimate Fighter Finale at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Dec. 11, 2015. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA Today Sports)

The UFC Hall of Famer told the crowd he could empathize with their experience.

"I hate those celebrity videos telling us what to do. But we’re not Hollywood celebrities. We’re blue-collar fighters," the New Jersey native said. "And before I was a fighter, I was a union plumber. Now that I retired, I own a business. I’m a family man. I have kids that go to school. 

"These are all issues that we have in common, and these are issues that I care about. And that’s why I’m voting for Donald Trump."

Frankie Edgar in 2018

Frankie Edgar reacts to his loss by TKO against Brian Ortega during UFC 222 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, March 3, 2018. (IMAGN)

UFC'S DANA WHITE WARNS HARRIS IS 'STATUS QUO' FOR AMERICANS DESPERATE FOR CHANGE

Edgar, Evans and Cejudo were not the only UFC stars who entered Michigan over the last month to support the Republican presidential candidate. Cejudo was in Warren with Justin Gaethje and Beneil Dariush to appeal to Arab Americans as well.

Gaethje said the election cycle moved to the "championship rounds."

Trump speaks in California

Former President Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump National Golf Club Los Angeles on Sept. 13. (AP/Jae C. Hong)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are neck and neck in the polls. A mid-October Fox News Poll showed Trump ahead of Harris nationally by two points.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.