©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

UFC's Colby Covington calls out LeBron James as 'spineless coward' after victory

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there,” Covington said

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
UFC fighter Colby Covington took aim at LeBron James Saturday night following his win over Tyron Woodley, calling the NBA star a “spineless coward.”

Covington, a public supporter of President Trump, took the opportunity to make a political statement against “woke athletes” after beating Woodley in five rounds by way of TKO.

TRUMP CALLS COLBY COVINGTON DURING POST-MATCH INTERVIEW TO CONGRATULATE HIM ON WIN OVER TYRON WOODLEY

“I want to dedicate this fight to all the first responders, all the military out there,” he said, according to MMAFighting.com. “This world would not be safe without you guys, you keep us safe, and not these woke athletes. I'm sick of these spineless cowards like LeBron James.”

Covington shared a similar sentiment in his own Twitter post Saturday night in support of Trump and his bid for reelection.

“Nothing makes me prouder than fighting for the people who fight for America!!!” his tweet read. “THANK YOU to all the brave men and women of law enforcement and the military!!! Thank You @realDonaldTrump for all the love and support!! The silent majority is ready to make some noise November 3rd!!”

Trump himself called Covington during a post-match interview to congratulate him.

“I’m proud of you man,” Trump said. “I’m a big fan and I’m proud of you. You’re tough, you have the right spirit.”

James did not appear to respond to Covington’s remarks as of Sunday morning.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.

