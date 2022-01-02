Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UFC
Published

UFC president Dana White grills Jake Paul for ridiculous demands issued

Paul is undefeated in the boxing ring but wants a bigger fish to fry

By Alejandro Avila | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jake Paul has a better shot at booking a fight against UFC President Dana White than beneath him via contract. But the online personality has been relentless in bidding to fight marquee UFC fighters to up his own cred.

White has been critical of Paul’s operations, even suggesting that the boxer is juicing to beat guys like Nate Robinson, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

UFC president Dana White answers a question during the UFC 205 press conference at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2016 in New York City.

UFC president Dana White answers a question during the UFC 205 press conference at The Theater at Madison Square Garden on November 10, 2016 in New York City. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

With a 5-0 record on the canvas, Paul has gone out of his gourd trying his hand at a contract from the UFC, and the worst aspect has been the personal terms Paul set in order to enter the Octagon.

Proposing the UFC’s version of the Green New Deal, demanding expensive pay bumps, a one-fight contract to fight Masvidal or Diaz and free healthcare, Paul said he would give up boxing if the updates were met — downplaying Dana’s winning model, which the President did not take lightly.

White issued a video response via Twitter:

White called the proposal absurd and got to the root of Paul’s desperate attempt to fight Dana’s contracted brawlers.

"You’re calling out Jorge Masvidal because he’s a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz. Conor McGregor. Mike Tyson. These are all superstars. You’re not. You can’t sell pay-per-views," announced White.

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Jorge Masvidal, right, punches Nate Diaz during the second round of a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 244 in New York.

FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2019, file photo, Jorge Masvidal, right, punches Nate Diaz during the second round of a welterweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 244 in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

"I believe that you’re a cheater, and I believe that you use steroids," he added.

"And that thing you came out with today … nobody on earth thinks that you really wrote that. You’re too stupid!"

Jake Paul, left, punches Tyron Woodley during the third round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.

Jake Paul, left, punches Tyron Woodley during the third round of a Cruiserweight fight Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul may be undefeated in the ring, but the scorecards keep favoring Dana in this battle.