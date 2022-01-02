UFC president Dana White grills Jake Paul for ridiculous demands issued

Jake Paul has a better shot at booking a fight against UFC President Dana White than beneath him via contract. But the online personality has been relentless in bidding to fight marquee UFC fighters to up his own cred.

White has been critical of Paul’s operations, even suggesting that the boxer is juicing to beat guys like Nate Robinson, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With a 5-0 record on the canvas, Paul has gone out of his gourd trying his hand at a contract from the UFC, and the worst aspect has been the personal terms Paul set in order to enter the Octagon.

Proposing the UFC’s version of the Green New Deal, demanding expensive pay bumps, a one-fight contract to fight Masvidal or Diaz and free healthcare, Paul said he would give up boxing if the updates were met — downplaying Dana’s winning model, which the President did not take lightly.

White issued a video response via Twitter:

White called the proposal absurd and got to the root of Paul’s desperate attempt to fight Dana’s contracted brawlers.

"You’re calling out Jorge Masvidal because he’s a pay-per-view superstar. Nate Diaz. Conor McGregor. Mike Tyson. These are all superstars. You’re not. You can’t sell pay-per-views," announced White.

"I believe that you’re a cheater, and I believe that you use steroids," he added.

"And that thing you came out with today … nobody on earth thinks that you really wrote that. You’re too stupid!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul may be undefeated in the ring, but the scorecards keep favoring Dana in this battle.