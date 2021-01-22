UFC parts way with fighter after breaking safety rules, Dana White says

UFC cut ties with Ottman Azaitar on Friday after he broke the company’s safety violations that are in place to combat the spread of the coronavirus, chairman Dana White said.

White explained to MMA Junkie why Azaitar was released ahead of his fight against Matt Frevola, which was set to take place Saturday at UFC 257 on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi.

"He and his team cut their wristbands off and got them to people on the outside, one guy," White said. "This guy got inside the bubble, went in through a room, shimmied down four balconies, went in through [Azaitar’s] balcony, and dropped off a bag of we don’t know what. Then he changed his clothes and went back outside of the bubble. We got everything on camera, we saw the whole thing, and how it all went down, pulled his fight and cut him."

Azaitar was 13-0 in his professional MMA career. He was making his third UFC appearance since coming to the company from Brave CF in September 2019.

He beat Teemu Packalen via knockout at UFC 242 and defeated Khama Worthy this past September at UFC Fight Night 177.

UFC 257 will be headlined by Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The co-main event also includes Michael Chandler’s UFC debut against Dan Hooker.