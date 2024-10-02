UFC legend Michael Bisping says he chased down thief who stole wife's bag in Paris

Former UFC star Michael Bisping said in a video on Tuesday he had to "stop a crime" while he and his wife were out and about in Paris.

Bisping recorded the video in the Hall of Mirrors at the Palace of Versailles. He said he and his wife, Rebecca, were having breakfast when some "little s---" stole her bag.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"So, I chase after him, get a hold of him… He had the bag already hidden in like a towel," he said. "Got the bag off him. He didn’t speak a word of English, obviously.

"Didn’t do anything to him. Got the bag back. S--- his pants, poor guy."

Bisping said he gave the thief a kick in the rear after getting the bag back.

The thief probably should have known not to mess with someone like Bisping. The 45-year-old was 30-9 during his mixed martial arts career. He fought in the Cage Rage Championships and Cage Warriors Fighting Championships before he got a chance at fighting in UFC.

EX-UFC STAR TIM KENNEDY'S NONPROFIT HELPING HELENE VICTIMS IN NORTH CAROLINA

He won The Ultimate Fighter 3’s light heavyweight tournament in 2006 before getting a full-time roster spot. He won his first three fights before losing to Rashad Evans via split decision at UFC 78.

Bisping won the UFC Middleweight Championship at UFC 199 against Luke Rockhold and later defended the title against Dan Henderson at UFC 204. He lost the title to Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217 and last fought Kevin Gastelum at UFC Fight Night in November 2017.

Since then, Bisping has been a UFC analyst and has appeared on TV and in movies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bisping was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2019.