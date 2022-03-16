UFC fighter Kevin Holland helps stop gunman at Houston restaurant months after subduing alleged carjacker

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UFC fighter Kevin Holland took on the ultimate fight Monday night when he sprung into action to disarm and subdue a 24-year-old gunman after he opened fire in a crowded Houston restaurant.

Holland, 29, was out to dinner with a friend at around 11:30 p.m. when Jesus Samaniego entered the busy establishment and allegedly fired a shot into the ceiling, FOX 26 reported, citing the Houston Police Department.

But when police arrived on the scene, the suspect was already in custody.

"I was facing one way and then we heard a big, loud bang," Holland told ESPN . "I thought it was a champagne bottle popping, because the people behind us were having a birthday party. I go to look around and I see people running like they had the look of death on [their] face, like super worried."

Holland explained that after realizing there was a shooter, he and Patrick Robinson – his training partner – took cover before jumping in to help another person in the restaurant who attempted to grab the gunman’s arm.

"Me and my buddy, we ran to the shooter, got him down, strangled him, took the gun from him, and then called the police. Police came and got him," Robinson told FOX 26. "We fight for a living, so it was just quick instincts."

Holland said the pair were able to get the gun away from the suspect, and he used a rear-naked choke to subdue the man.

"As soon as he was [asleep], I let go of the choke, slid out on top, got full mount, stretched the arms out so he couldn't reach for anything."

Holland’s heroic act wasn’t his first – in October he tracked and held down an alleged carjacker until police arrived at the scene in Texas. He told TMZ Sports at the time that he witnessed the incident happen in his neighborhood and he eventually was able to kick the suspect's legs and grab him after he attempted to flee.