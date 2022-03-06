Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Ukrainian fighter Maryna Moroz emotional following win at UFC 272

Ukrainian fighter Maryna Moroz beat Mariya Agapova at UFC 272 on Saturday night

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Ukrainian UFC fighter Maryna Moroz came away with a victory over Mariya Agapova at UFC 272 on Saturday night and immediately broke down into tears after the fight because of what she and her family are going through regarding Vladimir Putin’s invasion of her country.

Maryna Moroz of Ukraine celebrates her submission victory over Mariya Agapova after their flyweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Maryna Moroz of Ukraine celebrates her submission victory over Mariya Agapova after their flyweight fight during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena on March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Moroz, who put Agapova into an arm-triangle choke in the second round, spoke to Joe Rogan in the octagon after she pulled out the win and spoke about the heartbreaking attacks on her country.

Maryna Moroz of Ukraine prepares to fight Mariya Agapova during UFC 272 on March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Maryna Moroz of Ukraine prepares to fight Mariya Agapova during UFC 272 on March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)

"My family is in Ukraine. I had a hard week. I worried, I cried, because my family is right now in a bad situation," Moroz said. "Thank you to everyone who messaged me, because this week was hard for me. I want to cry because of this war my country is in. It's a hard time for Ukraine.

Moroz added: "I want to support my country, my president, whole army in Ukraine, and I want to say we don't want war. I worry about my family right now."

Maryna Moroz atop Mariya Agapova in their flyweight fight during UFC 272 on March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Maryna Moroz atop Mariya Agapova in their flyweight fight during UFC 272 on March 5, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (David Becker/Getty Images)

Before the fight, Moroz had a special message for Putin.

"F--- you, b----!" Moroz told TMZ Sports. "I love my country. Don’t touch Ukraine!"

Dan Canova is a sports reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Daniel.Canova@fox.com and on Twitter: @DanCanova