UFC fighter Anthony Smith describes encounter with intruder: 'My entire computer room is covered in blood'

UFC fighter Anthony Smith said Monday he was forced to take down an intruder in his Nebraska home over the weekend in what he described at a “terrifying” encounter.

Smith told ESPN his wife woke him up at around 4 a.m., saying she could hear a man in the house screaming. Smith said the whole ordeal lasted more than five minutes.

“I didn't know what he had,” Smith said. “Typically people don't break into your house in the middle of the night for any good reasons. I'm expecting that I'm gonna hear a gunshot or he's gonna stab me. Like he's got something. I figure I've got about two minutes before whatever he's got takes me out.”

Smith, 31, said he took the intruder out in the family’s computer room.

“My entire computer room is covered in blood,” he said. “There’s blood on the walls, it’s a mess.”

The UFC lightweight title contender told ESPN he went into the fight “ready to die.” He said the man took every punch he threw at him.

“No normal human is able to fight like that,” Smith said. “I'm by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he's a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him—every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me.”

Luke Haberman was arrested in the incident and charged with first-degree criminal trespass. He allegedly entered the home through an open garage door.

Smith lives with his wife, mother-in-law and three daughters. None of them were injured in the incident.

It’s unclear when Smith will fight again. He is scheduled for a fight April 25 against Glover Teixeira at UFC Nebraska but the location is likely to be moved or the fight postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.