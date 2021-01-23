UFC 257 stream outage ignites customers' fury at ESPN

UFC 257 on ESPN+ was giving those who purchased the fight a major headache as the event started.

Many users aired out their frustrations on social media as two of the five fights on the main card started. The co-main event includes Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier’s rematch and Michael Chandler’s UFC debut against Dan Hooker.

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt and MLB star Trevor Bauer were among those who reported issues.

Many users reported the issue to ESPN’s Fan Support Twitter account.

"This is something we are aware of occurring and are currently looking into," the company replied to many tweets.

The pay-pre-view was $69.99 for the standalone event but offered different bundle packages for more money. Customers could have gotten a yearly membership to ESPN+ or Disney+ with their purchase if they chose.

It’s not the first time the ESPN app has angered fans.

The college football national championship between LSU and Clemson last year was giving ESPN users issues before it was resolved quickly into the game.

Last week, CBS’ local station in New York City was giving issues trying to watch the Kansas City Chiefs’ divisional-round playoff game against the Cleveland Browns. The issue wasn’t fixed until the second quarter of the game.

UFC 257 is set to be a huge pay-per-view that is supposed to be a major draw for UFC and the company in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s a tough way to start 2021 when trying to grow an audience.